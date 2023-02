Twitter

A massive earthquake struck the island of Hokkaido in northern Japan, where the earth shook with an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale. There are no injuries or serious damage. According to local media reports, the quake was felt at 22:27 local time, with its epicenter located at a depth of 60 kilometers off the coast. The Meteorological Agency has issued an earthquake warning, but does not foresee a tsunami warning.