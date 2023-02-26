news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 25 – “The FIGC unequivocally condemns any act of intimidation and violence, I express solidarity with the leadership of the Doriano club”. Thus, in a phone call, the president of the football federation Gabriele Gravina expressed his closeness to the number 1 of Sampdoria Marco Lanna. Blucerchiati executives, already forced to work in a difficult environmental situation, “cannot be the target of despicable acts like the one this morning”, continued Gravina, referring to the threatening pig’s head that arrived in front of the club headquarters. This is the second episode in a few weeks that has shaken up the Sampdoria environment and the position taken by the FIGC number one has been clear: “In the world of sport and in the football that we love, there is no room for these kinds of behaviour, we are united in oppose any form of disrespect and violent degeneration”.



(ANSA).

