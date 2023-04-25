Home » A man killed his own brother with an axe Info
A man killed his own brother with an axe Info

A man killed his own brother with an axe Info

In the village of Gornja Trepča, a middle-aged man allegedly killed MS’s own brother (59).

Source: Courier

In the village of Gornja Trepča near Čačak, a middle-aged man killed, as is suspected, the brother of MS (59). Locals are in shock and are disturbed by the crime that shook Serbia.

It is suspected that the suspect killed his brother with an axe. The body of the unfortunate man was found around 4:00 p.m., and injuries were visible on the victim’s neck. “After he hit his brother with an ax, the neighbor called us over the fence, telling us to call an ambulance quickly. The team arrived quickly, but there was no way to save the unfortunate man. After that, the police came and arrested the man, but the ax was not found,” neighbors told RINU.

According to them, the brothers moved to the village from Kosovo and Metohija some time ago. “The man who sentenced his brother had mental problems, but even in the darkest premonitions they would not have thought that something like this could happen.“, the neighbors point out.

A man who is suspected of having committed the crime of capital murder has been arrested. The suspect will be taken to the competent authorities. As the Kurir learns, one of the brothers was recently released from a mental hospital. The third brother lives in Montenegro. Their parents died, as did one sister and another brother.

