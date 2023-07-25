A Russian plane fired deterrent rockets at an American drone in the skies of Syria – Corriere TV

The maneuver took place on 23 July: hit, the American jet managed to return to base

Guido Olimpio / CorriereTv

New skirmishes in the skies of Syria. A Russian fighter crossed the path of an American MQ9 Reaper drone and launched luminous artifices usually used to deceive the anti-aircraft. The action was documented by a short video released by the Pentagon. The drone, according to the US version, was engaged in an anti-Caliphate operation when it was intercepted on July 23 by the jet which approached dangerously and then released the «flares». Some fragments reached the Reaper’s engine causing serious damage: the aircraft still managed to return to its base. It is not the first incident of this kind. Washington had already denounced the aggressive tactics of Moscow’s aviation in the northern areas of the Arab country, on a couple of occasions the same technique was employed. Moscow acts alongside the Assad regime, has an important installation in Khmeimim and naval ones in Tartus. Naval air shield for a hardy land contingent. The US conducts actions against the jihadist formations in support of the Kurdish militias using a series of outposts with about 900 soldiers. It is an area of ​​great friction. The episode recalls the much more serious one that occurred in the Black Sea in March when an American drone crashed into the sea after colliding with a Russian fighter.

July 25, 2023 – Updated July 25, 2023, 5:08 PM

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

