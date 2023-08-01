Home » A turtle attacked a woman from Split in the shallows Info
A woman from Split was attacked by a large turtle on one of the beaches on Čiovo, which is why she ended up in the hospital.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/onlycroatia

While swimming on one of the beaches, a woman from Split was attacked by a loggerhead turtle in the shallows, after which she barely made it out alive. The story goes like this: a wife and husband with two children were swimming on one of the beaches on Čiovo. The beginning of annual vacation, fridge and bath from early morning. Ideally. The woman enters the water around 10, when an incredible twist happens in the day that was supposed to be a family vacation and fun:

“My wife was about a meter, a meter and a half deep when she screamed. I saw the silhouette of something big. I thought it was an octopus and when I got closer I realized it was a turtle! I pulled the woman out as the turtle continued towards the beach, where the swimmer forced her back into the sea to protect himself and the others. She bit her above the back about 10 to 12 centimeters in diameter and left a large mark. It was between 80 to 100 centimeters long. The wound immediately bled and turned blue.

Even the quick reaction of the other bathers did not stop the bleeding. They went to the hospital, where they first thought that the woman had been attacked by a jellyfish:

“When we arrived at the hospital, they were also laughing. The doctors found it intriguing and somewhat funny. They disinfected and bandaged the wound and gave her pills. Be sure to check the tetanus protection. I read that there were similar cases in Montenegro.” says the husband of the attacked woman from Split.

The swimmer wonders what would have happened if his young child had been in the sea, given the strength of the attack. He says that he saw turtles in Kaštela Bay, but that this is “out of mind”:

“Such an attack in the shallows at a meter and a half. Surprise and shock,” says one of the swimmers.

00:54 Vacationing with children Source: Twitter/Minjica80

Source: Twitter/Minjica80

(World)

