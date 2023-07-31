Home » A Ukrainian child recognizes his father’s face among the photos of the memory of the fallen – Corriere TV
A Ukrainian child recognizes his father's face among the photos of the memory of the fallen – Corriere TV

A Ukrainian child recognizes his father's face among the photos of the memory of the fallen

The video went viral on social networks as a symbol of the suffering of a people

The video of a Ukrainian child who recognizes his father’s face among the photos of the fallen in battle has gone viral on social networks as a symbol of the suffering of a people. The little one is walking with his mother through the streets of his city: along the pedestrian section on each facade of some cube-shaped installations the face of a Ukrainian soldier who died in the war stands out. The mother would seem to ask her little one: “Where is dad?”. The boy recognizes his father’s face in one of the photographs and runs towards him to hug him.

July 31, 2023

