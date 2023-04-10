Home World A woman tried to kill her husband in Novi Sad | Info
A woman suspected of attempting to kill her husband was arrested in Novi Sad.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Police in Novi Sad arrested a woman (57) from this city on suspicion that on April 9 she tried to kill her husband (61) with a knife.

As it is known, the suspect stabbed his wife in the back. The injured man was transported to the Emergency Center of the Clinical Center of Vojvodina. As it is unofficially known, the woman is suspected of attacking her husband after the couple learned of the death of their 39-year-old son.

The police found his lifeless body in the atar, i.e. in the forest on the old Kaćko road, a suicide is suspected. The woman, who is suspected of attempted murder, was detained for up to 48 hours.

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:
0900-011-011, free call, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm
011 2769-466, weekdays from 10 am to 7 pm
062304-560, from 19:00 to 10:00
Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, free of charge.

(WORLD/Novosti)

