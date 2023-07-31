Action to control mosquitoes in the area of ​​Banja Luka | Info

Due to the greater number of reports and the determined increased number of mosquitoes that disrupt normal living and work in the outdoor environment, the company “Eko-bel” will perform a second treatment of systematic mosquito disinsection in the city area.

Namely, the breeding of mosquitoes this year was favored by the rainy weather, which is why the operating teams of the company “Eko-bel” will today, July 31 in the evening from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 1 in the morning from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.perform warm and cold fogging as a mosquito control measure.

As they announced from this company, with which the City has concluded a contract for the performance of this service – it is necessary for the beekeepers to take all necessary measures for the protection of bees on the specified days, which consist in covering the bee colonies with cardboard or other means.

“The second treatment of mosquito control will cover the following parts of the city: Lazarevo 1 and 2, Kumsale, Derviši, Zalužani, Kočićev vijenac, Srpske Toplice, Šibovi, Centar, Nova Varoš, Rosulje, Rakovčke bare, Šargovac, Lauš, Petrićevac, Paprikovac, Drakulić . , Debeljaci, Zeleni vir, Ada, Medeno polje, Kastel Fortress, Student Campus, Mladen Stojanović Park, Kosta Vujinovića Street, Starčevica and Obilićevo“, it is stated from “Eko-bela”.

In case of bad weather, citizens will be informed in time about the new dusting schedule.

The company “Eko-bel” started the systematic disinsection of mosquitoes in the area of ​​the city of Banjaluka on June 16 with larvicidal treatments, and then on June 29 and 30, treatments of adult forms of mosquitoes were also carried out, it was announced on the City’s website.

