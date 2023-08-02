Adriana Kadar showed her daughter’s room | Entertainment

Adriana Kadar and her husband carefully decorated the room for their daughter, where everything is in its place and the space exudes warmth and love.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/@rhuzice

Adriana Kadar and Sava Džehverović recently became parents, and they named their daughter Dorotea. The proud and young mom has now shown what the corner looks like that they have equipped for their heir whose birth they have been waiting for.

The sister-in-law of the singer Teodora Džehverović posted a video on Instagram and showed how she looks after giving birth in tight clothes, and she showed every detail that was bought for the baby.

The room has gentle earthy tones and every detail has been chosen with love and soul, and the corner is decorated with plush toys and a big teddy bear.

Dorotea is written on the wall, and in addition to the name, it is also filled with hearts, so the whole space exudes warmth.



See description

EVERY DETAIL CHOSEN WITH A LOT OF LOVE AND ATTENTION: Teodora Džehverović’s sister-in-law showed what a room looks like for the darling of the family!

Hide description

Source: instagram/adrianakadarNo. image: 4 1 / 4 Source: instagram/adrianakadarNo. image: 4 2 / 4 Source: instagram/adrianakadarNo. image: 4 3 / 4 AD Source: instagram/adrianakadarNo. picture: 4 4 / 4

BONUS VIDEO:

00:54 Adriana Kadar found out the gender of the baby Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

