Air raid alarm in 11 regions, explosions in Dnipro. “Moscow welcomes the Pope’s peace initiative”

The United States plans to announce up to $300 million in military aid for Ukraine, consisting mainly of munitions. The international media reported it, citing official US sources.
-
Kiev, “we need a summit for peace, the ideal in July”
A peace summit “is necessary” and Ukraine wants it to be held “as soon as possible: the ideal would be July”. However, the basis for this summit should be the 10-point plan presented by Kiev: said the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, in an interview with the Russian news agency Interfax. The senior official posted part of the interview on his Telegram channel.
-
Isw, Putin unlikely to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
It is “extraordinarily improbable!” that Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine and it is “highly unlikely” that any deployment of these weapons on Belarusian territory by Moscow will represent an escalation of the war in Ukraine: writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) in its daily report on the progress of the conflict. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin signed an agreement on the deployment of Russian non-strategic (tactical) nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory at a meeting of defense ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held yesterday in Minsk, recalls the US study centre. However, the think tank points out that it is “extraordinarily unlikely!” that Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Shoigu also announced that Russian forces would deploy additional military contingents to Belarus to develop military infrastructure, expand joint combat training and conduct reconnaissance activities near Russia’s borders. Deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus requires both a significant military infrastructure and Russian command and control over elements of the Belarus Armed Forces, the study center’s experts noted. The Kremlin probably intends to use these requirements to further subordinate the Belarusian security sphere to Russia, they conclude.
-
Filorussi, Bakhmut inserita in zona administrativa Shakhtyorsk
The interim head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, has placed Bakhmut in the administrative area of the city of Shakhtyorsk. The Tax reports it. The decree, which establishes the administrative responsibility of Shakhtyorsk over Bakhmut, immediately entered into force. Bakhmut is one of the hottest fronts of the war in Ukraine. Last week Moscow announced the conquest of the city, while the Wagner group has just begun the withdrawal of its troops from the locality.