Air raid alarm in 11 regions, explosions in Dnipro. “Moscow welcomes the Pope’s peace initiative”

9:22

Isw, Putin unlikely to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

It is “extraordinarily improbable!” that Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine and it is “highly unlikely” that any deployment of these weapons on Belarusian territory by Moscow will represent an escalation of the war in Ukraine: writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) in its daily report on the progress of the conflict. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin signed an agreement on the deployment of Russian non-strategic (tactical) nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory at a meeting of defense ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held yesterday in Minsk, recalls the US study centre. However, the think tank points out that it is “extraordinarily unlikely!” that Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Shoigu also announced that Russian forces would deploy additional military contingents to Belarus to develop military infrastructure, expand joint combat training and conduct reconnaissance activities near Russia’s borders. Deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus requires both a significant military infrastructure and Russian command and control over elements of the Belarus Armed Forces, the study center’s experts noted. The Kremlin probably intends to use these requirements to further subordinate the Belarusian security sphere to Russia, they conclude.