Air Serbia plane in Chicago greeted with water cannons | Info

An Air Serbia plane was greeted with a “water salute” in Chicago.

Source: Twitter/@Pedjijatar

After a 31-year break, an Air Serbia plane took off from the Belgrade airport early this morning for Chicago. The aircraft named “Nikola Tesla” landed at O’Hare International Airport in the American city where a large number of Serbs live, where she was greeted with water cannons.

In honor of the first flight, a festive reception was held. A video was published on social networks showing how the “Nikola Tesla” plane is organized the biggest honor at airports – “water greeting”. The “water salute” is occasionally used for ceremonial purposes. It is usually organized so that the vehicle passes under water that is released by one or more fire engines as a sign of respect or appreciation. As can be seen in the video, which was published on Twitter, the plane “Nikola Tesla” passed under the water thrown out by two vehicles.

The “water salute” is most often used when a pilot or flight controller retires, as well as when an airline has its first or last flight at an airport, although successful athletes are also greeted this way after great victories and winning gold medals.

