Fulham lost to Brentford in a match that was a jubilee match for our Aleksandar Mitrović

Source: FoNet/AP/David Cliff

Fulham lost to Brentford 2:3 and suffered another blow in the fight for European qualification. Serbian ace Aleksandar Mitrović failed to score for Fulham after “hanging up” a social media post in front of the match club to celebrate Miter’s 200th game for the Craven Cottage side. “Fulam’s legend“, was written briefly with the photo and it’s a shame that our goal scorer didn’t manage to brighten up the anniversary with another goal.

Although Fulham spectacularly entered the continuation of the Premier League season after the World Cup, defeating Crystal Palace, Southampton, Leicester and Chelsea, since then they “slowed down” and achieved two victories in seven matches (against Nottingham Forest and Brighton), and Mitrović did not score a goal. from the duel against Leicester, January 3. As always, he finds a way to help the team and especially in the FA Cup, he leads it through the rounds with assistsbut it is still expected to work again in iu Premier League, in which he scored 11 goals this season. He played the entire match on Monday, while Fulham midfielder Saša Lukić was on the field for 75 minutes.

Goal scorers for Brentford were Ethan Pinnock in the 6th minute, Ivan Toni from the penalty spot in the 53rd and Matias Jensen in the 85th, while for Fulham the scorers were Manor Solomon in the 39th and Carlos Vinicius in the 99th minute. With this triumph, Brentford extended the streak of unbeaten matches to 11. In the penultimate match, he won a point against the leader, Arsenal, and in the next rounds he will have the chance to continue to win points against Everton, Southampton, Leicester, Brighton…

On the other hand, Fulham will welcome Arsenal on Sunday the 15th, and then they will host Manchester United in the FA Cup, in the quarter-finals of that competition.