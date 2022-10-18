Global Current Affairs

4A6YnNc3tx5 article Alert!Foreign media: Air defense sirens sounded today in many places, including Kyiv <a data-ail="574232" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4A5lPh8KKee article AFC: Qatar to host 2023 Asian Cup <a data-ail="574232" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4A5NTX0nCoD article Former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key accepts an exclusive interview with the Global Times: Chinese leaders are very responsible to the people <a data-ail="574232" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

4A5MUtG95y3 article Russian website: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of <a data-ail="574232" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> is a milestone event for the <a data-ail="574232" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a> oversea.huanqiu.com

4A5hT84rLhW article Picturesque autumn rhythms across <a data-ail="574232" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> during harvest season <a data-ail="574232" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com