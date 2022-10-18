Free flu vaccine in pharmacies throughout the region. Starting from Tuesday 18 October for over 60s, children from 6 months to 14 years, pregnant women or new mothers and people at risk for a disease or for a profession it will be possible to book the flu shot at the pharmacy, at no cost.

The inoculations, inform Palazzo Lombardia, will start on Monday 24 October. The novelty of this year’s anti-flu campaign is the fact that licensed pharmacists will be able to proceed directly to the administration of the serum under an agreed regime, on behalf of the regional health system. This new service was made possible thanks to the agreement between the Lombardy Region, Federfarma Lombardia and Assofarm-Confservizi, reported in the resolution approved by the Executive on the proposal of the Vice President and Councilor for Welfare, Letizia Moratti.

The agreement provides that pharmacies can also administer the vaccine under a private regime. For those who are eligible, it will be possible to get vaccinated against the influenza virus at the pharmacy and, in co-administration, to receive the booster dose of the anti covid vaccine. Almost 700, in all, the pharmacies that adhere to the immunization campaign.