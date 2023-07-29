Alexey Pokushevsky misses the World Cup | Sport

Not even Aleksei Pokushevsky is going to the World Cup!

Aleksej Pokuševski will not play for the Serbian national team at the World Basketball Championship (August 25 – September 10). According to “Sport journal“, the young Oklahoma basketball player has not yet recovered from a broken hand, which he suffered in early May, and because of that he will not be part of Svetislav Pešić’s team – as well as many other aces.

Pokuševski tried to get a doctor’s permission for specialist examinations in Athens, where he played for Olympiakos, but was given a red light, which is another blow for the Serbian national team.

Pokuševski is 21 and a half years old, has been in the NBA since 2020, and last season he was absent for several months due to a broken leg. There is no end to the problems neither for Aleksej, nor for the coach Svetislav Pešić… Pokuševski plays in the position of wing center and wing, where two important players of the Eagles and the leaders of the game, captain Vladimir Lučić and Nikola Kalinić, will not be there. Given his series of injuries, this news will not be able to completely surprise Pešić’s coaching staff, although on Friday Pokuševski published a photo showing him working out in the gym in Olympiakos gear. That was a hint of hope that he will be able to play in the Mundobasket, but Serbia and the young Novi Sad will still be waiting for his debut.



Pokuševski was also in Pešić’s plans last summer, but then he did not receive Oklahoma’s permission to join the national team. Tander’s wish was for him to work in America, according to their program, and so it was, and the hope remains that during the next, Olympic year, “the dice will fall into place” so that Alexei will finally play for the national team – hopefully, at the Olympic Games in Paris. Until then, his primary goal will be to play the season in continuity, after the very complicated competitive 2022/23.

