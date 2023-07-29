World Cup game against Colombia: Germany must counter it – “otherwise it can hurt”

Status: 07/29/2023 04:42 a.m

Germany meets Colombia in the second World Cup game. The South Americans are known for their physical game. But the DFB women don’t want to let the South Americans play to their strengths.

Nothing has been talked about so much at the World Cup around the German team in the past few days as the Colombian toughness. After the South Americans’ friendly against Ireland was abandoned for being “excessively tough”, they have had a dubious reputation. But Lina Magull has heard enough about it: “We’re not making such a big deal out of it,” said the German playmaker at the matchday press conference on Saturday morning (07/29/2023). Your team is used to tough duels. “This is nothing new for us.”

We brace ourselves for passionate play, but not awe. National player Lina Magull

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg added: “We have our DNA, our style of play. We want to impose it on our opponents, who must also adapt to us.”

The German team traveled from Wyong to Sydney on Saturday and took a close look at the stadium and the pitch. The second group game against the Colombians is on Sunday at 11.30 a.m. (CEST, live on Erste and on sportschau.de).

After beating Morocco 6-0, the DFB women confidently lead the preliminary round group H. Colombia, meanwhile, won 2-0 against South Korea – and a lot of physical, but not too hard play. Both teams saw two yellow cards, the Asians even fouled more often in the end.

Oberdorf is back – fortunately in the German team

Nevertheless, everyone breathed a sigh of relief that Lena Oberdorf was in full possession of her strength again in time for the second game after her thigh problems. Klara Bühl said with regard to the defensive midfielder’s tackle strength: “I’m always happy to have her in my team and not have to play against her. I’m incredibly happy that she’s back.”

Meanwhile, Felicitas Rauch will be absent, the left-back sprained her right knee joint in training. “It wasn’t a nice moment,” explained the national coach, who, in view of an initially feared serious injury, also stated: “It gives us a perspective, even if I can’t say exactly how long she will be out.”

After the regular Rauch representative Carolin Simon (cruciate ligament rupture) and Giulia Gwinn (rehab after cruciate ligament rupture) had to pass before the World Cup, the alternatives are rare. Chantal Hagel from Neu-Wolfsburg has practically no international experience, Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt) is actually at home on the right. MVT once again emphasized that they trust all players in the squad and are counting on the problems being “solved collectively”.

Expert Künzer warns: “Don’t buy Schneid”

Sports show expert Nia Künzer has urgently warned against reducing Colombia “to its duel toughness. Speed ​​​​of action and a fresh mind will be very important. You can’t let yourself be fooled.”

Especially since the Colombians also have excellent attacking players. DFB manager “Joti” Chatzialexiou raved about Real Madrid’s Linda Caicedo. The 18-year-old, who scored 2-0 against South Korea, is an outstanding player “who can definitely cause a sensation here. The way she accepts the ball and the body movements she shows is phenomenal.”

Chatzialexiou also named Mayra Ramirez, who also plays in Spain (UD Levante) and is a “good striker”. Voss-Tecklenburg said that the focus is already changing due to the many expected deals.

Magull isn’t worried. “They play with a lot of passion, which I find impressive. It’s also different from football in Europe, where more emphasis is placed on technique and tactics. But we’re well positioned in all areas, we want to push our game through. We’re in capable of adopting any style of play.”

A simple remedy for Colombian harshness

And there is something that the German players have learned from the reports about the allegedly overly tough game of the Colombians. “We have to play the ball a bit earlier or it can hurt,” explained central defender Sara Doorsoun.

A warning that Magull’s creative department in particular should take to heart. “The Colombians will be on our feet all the time,” said the playmaker. “But if it hurts from time to time, it’s okay. I’m good at something too.” Doorsoun’s recipe for success is simple: “We also have speed and resilience. We can’t lose our heads, we have to be clever and we can’t even give them the feeling that they can find their way into the game against us through physicality.”

Facts about the game

– Play against each other: none

– FIFA ranking: Germany 2nd place / Colombia 25th place

– Best World Cup placement: Germany – World Champion 2003 and 2007 / Colombia – Round of 16 2019

– Fun fact: Colombia coach Nelson Abadia is suspended again for seeing a red card in the Copa America final.

