Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the limited edition can be yours: here’s how to get it

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the flagship SUV of the Italian brand, and now we will tell you about an opportunity for you. Here’s what it is.

Today we will tell you about a model that marked the relaunch of theAlfa Romeo, and we are referring to the Suv Stelvio. Strongly wanted by Sergio Marchionne together with the Giulia sedan, it has undergone various developments and evolutions in recent years, entering the history of the Alfa Romeo brand. Our streets are full of these crossovers, of which there are also almost racing versions, like the one we’re going to tell you about today.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio at the presentation (ANSA) – Mondofuoristrada.it

We are referring to Quadrifoglio Racing, characterized by the performance of a real supercar, with more than 500 horsepower pushing under the hood. At this point, let’s take a look at the price of an auction that will assign the Alfa Romeo in question to just one lucky person. We are sure that you will not regret a purchase of this type.

Alfa Romeo, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio Racing can be yours

Taking a look into the second-hand world, we came across an opportunity that you cannot underestimate. On “Catawiki.com“Indeed, there is aAlfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Racing, which is currently up for sale auctioned at a price of 75,000 euros. The advertisement has just been published, and according to the experts, its price is destined to rise, and could touch a figure between between 165,000 and 200,000 euros.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio in promotion (Catawiki) – Mondofuoristrada.it

It’s a stellar version, and the livery already says it all. The basic color is white, but then there is the typical red of the Alfa brand which is found under the front air intake and on the bonnet, then going to cover the windows of the passenger compartment and the rear. This Suv was registered in 2020, and has traveled 115,000 km.

However, for a model of this type, this is not an excessive mileage, and considering the price, it is a bargain that can be had, even if we are still talking about very high figures. The gearbox is automatic, petrol powered. The power is resounding, since we are talking about 521 horseswhich guarantee supercar performance for this road monster.

The engine capacity is 2900 cc, and in the advertisement, customers are advised that this Alfa Romeo is in perfect condition, and that it has not suffered any accidents or repairs related to any contacts or going off the road. Currently, the model is in Spain, and it says that the seller prefers that it can be picked up directly from Erandio, the country where it is currently located. So, if you’re interested, don’t expect it to be delivered to your home.

The advertisement will expire on July 19, at 20:02, so there are still about ten days to formalize an offer, in the hope that the price will not rise excessively. This jewel promises thrills to anyone who drives, considering that it is an ultra-rare version, now impossible to find in dealerships. Think about it, because it will be difficult for you to find it at this price and in such conditions.