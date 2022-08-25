Home World Alishan Mid-Autumn Starry Sky Tour | Natural Ecology | Forest Management Office | Forest Recreation Area
[The Epoch Times, August 25, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Xieying reported in Chiayi, Taiwan) People who like stars are blessed. The Chiayi Forest District Management Office and the Chiayi City Astronomical Association joined hands to launch the “Mid-Autumn Tour” in September and October. “Starry Sky” Astronomical Ecological Experience Camp, in the cool autumn season, go to the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area to let go of all your worries, follow the rotation of the earth, and experience the interstellar drift.

The starry sky can be seen with the naked eye on the Ogasawara 360-degree viewing platform without light pollution. (Provided by Chiayi Forest Management Office)

Roaming the starry sky and telling hero myths

On the 360-degree barrier-free viewing platform of Ogasawara at an altitude of 2,488 meters in the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area without light pollution, you can enjoy the starry world surrounded by stars in the dark, and watch the autumn stars tell the story of Perseus (Perseus) ) The myth of how to use the head of the Gorgon Medusa, riding a Pegasus (Pegasus) to defeat the whale sea monster (Cetus) to save Andromeda (Andromeda).

Chiayi Forest Management Office and Chiayi City Astronomical Association will launch 3 stages of
Chiayi Forest Management Office and Chiayi City Astronomical Association will launch 3 stages of “Mid-Autumn Tour Starry Sky” astronomical ecological camp in Alishan National Forest Recreation Area in September and October. (Provided by Chiayi Forest Management Office)

The top three join forces to travel to Alishan

The Alishan Mid-Autumn Starry Sky Tour is trained and certified by the Astronomical Association. Only after passing through various levels can you become an official lecturer of the Chiayi City Astronomical Association. Professional instruments are provided on site and explain astronomical knowledge and constellation stories; , and certified guide commentators lead tourists to understand the rich contents of the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, such as the natural ecological mysteries, the historical scene of forestry development and the life history of people.

There is also a chance to see meteors streaking across the sky during stargazing.
There is also a chance to see meteors streaking across the sky during stargazing. (Provided by Chiayi Forest Management Office)

activity description

Including introduction of common constellations in seasons, constellation stories and legends, natural ecological experience in the park, stargazing at night, sunrise viewing, taking small trains, etc. The activities are rich in content. There are only 3 stages of this event, and the number of places is limited. Please register as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. .

Registration Instructions

Registration for this event will be open at 9:00 am on August 26 (Friday). Please visit the registration website for the event brochure and event date at https://goo.gl/8iVNmb. The accommodation shall be arranged in the same room by family members, relatives and friends who live together. Welcome to the third grade and above of elementary school or parents and children. The event fee is NT$2,700 per person. For event inquiries, please leave a message on the message board of the registration website, or contact Mr. Zhang of the Chiayi Astronomical Association at 0938017120.

