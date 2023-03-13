Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the microphones of DAZN after the success against Sampdoria: “Vlahovic? serene. Tonight he played better technically. He must remain calm, he occasionally goes out of range in energy management. Let’s not forget that he’s been at Juventus for a year, he’s done well, he’s doing well. He has all the qualities to improve. When manages to regulate this management of the match, he will be less hasty when the ball arrives and more aggressive in attacking the goal, he will find goals”.

What worries you and what does it take away in view of Freiburg?

“I think we need to improve the management of the match. At 2-0 we can’t play in the open field. We mustn’t concede but go on the counterattack and close the spaces. The older ones in defense had to take the younger ones by the ears and put them back in their positions These are situations when you have players with few games at Juventus.”

Paredes?

“I made a technical choice. Because compared to Locatelli and Barrenchea he is more of a metronome. Today I needed a player like Barrenechea”.

The growth of beans.

“He’s growing as an engine. It’s difficult to move him, he’s well planted on the ground compared to Miretti. But he too played an important game. He gave the ball to Vlahovic, Fagioli improved in the second half. In the first with a 2-0 lead we had to be more collected”.

Rabiot is too important.

“He’s a nice player to watch play, he has an engine that’s different from the others. Today my forecast was to let him play 60 minutes and 30 with Pogba. Today it was important to win because we have to score points on the pitch. And we’ve scored 53 at the moment and it’s very important for us. Then we’ll see on Thursday what we can do.”

How is Bremer doing?

“He’s fine. He suffers a little discomfort on the patellar tendon of the left shifter. He had a little discomfort and in the end he went out. Bonucci went out because he took a blow to the external tibia and he has to be evaluated tomorrow”.

Does he bring us into the Juve world for the -15 affair?

“We don’t say anything because the club takes care of this. I repeat, when the sentence came we had a reaction with Atalanta, we thought we had solved everything and we fell. What the boys are doing is important Now we are momentarily second in terms of what the boys have done on the pitch. We have to work for this. Today Soulé scored, another from the second team who came up.”

