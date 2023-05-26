Home » Amazon Music announces broadcasts from Primavera Sound
World

Amazon Music announces broadcasts from Primavera Sound

by admin
Amazon Music announces broadcasts from Primavera Sound

The first line-up, the one corresponding to Barcelona, ​​includes concerts by the most diverse bands, from highly established artists to new talents, meaning that there will be something for everyone. You can follow the performances of Alex G, Arlo Parks, Beak >, Black Country, New Road, Blur, Christine And The Queens, Depeche Mode, Julia Jacklin, Los Hacheros, Maneskin, Mora, My Morning Jacket, New Order, Perfume, Sparks, St. Vincent, Surf Curse, The Comet Is Coming, The Moldy Peaches, The Voidz, The War On Drugs y TURNSTILE. Anyway, this is the first list of broadcastswhy Other artists will be added in the coming days.

Now it will also be necessary to know what will be the concerts that will be broadcast from Madrid. In any case, remember that the concerts in Barcelona will be broadcast live from Barcelona during the days 1 to 3 of Junewhile they are being carried out in the different scenarios of the Forum Park. The broadcasts will also include interviews with some artists and special “behind the scenes” content.

Sponsored by Google Pixel, the livestream of the Primavera Sound Barcelona edition will be available to watch from 7:30 p.m. on each of the days. There will be the opportunity to choose between two different channels covering a wide selection of festival artists, allowing those watching from home to connect to the variety of performances over the weekend.

The different concerts can be followed on these channels:

See also  Man eaten by bugs in prison | Info

You may also like

Lula: “The COP30 in 2025 will be held...

The German weekly der Spiegel: “Clues about the...

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the Spanish “pop diva of...

Two 13-year-olds turn themselves in in central Sydney...

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, the war in...

Vučić’s farewell speech at a rally in Belgrade...

A new cure for heart failure arrives in...

Dodik at the rally in Belgrade | Info

Jelena Radanović was attacked by her ex-husband Fun

Sicily and differentiated autonomy, conference at Palazzo dei...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy