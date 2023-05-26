Amazon Music announces broadcasts from Primavera Sound

The first line-up, the one corresponding to Barcelona, ​​includes concerts by the most diverse bands, from highly established artists to new talents, meaning that there will be something for everyone. You can follow the performances of Alex G, Arlo Parks, Beak >, Black Country, New Road, Blur, Christine And The Queens, Depeche Mode, Julia Jacklin, Los Hacheros, Maneskin, Mora, My Morning Jacket, New Order, Perfume, Sparks, St. Vincent, Surf Curse, The Comet Is Coming, The Moldy Peaches, The Voidz, The War On Drugs y TURNSTILE. Anyway, this is the first list of broadcastswhy Other artists will be added in the coming days.

Now it will also be necessary to know what will be the concerts that will be broadcast from Madrid. In any case, remember that the concerts in Barcelona will be broadcast live from Barcelona during the days 1 to 3 of Junewhile they are being carried out in the different scenarios of the Forum Park. The broadcasts will also include interviews with some artists and special “behind the scenes” content.

Sponsored by Google Pixel, the livestream of the Primavera Sound Barcelona edition will be available to watch from 7:30 p.m. on each of the days. There will be the opportunity to choose between two different channels covering a wide selection of festival artists, allowing those watching from home to connect to the variety of performances over the weekend.

The different concerts can be followed on these channels:

