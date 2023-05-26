Borchashvili gets his first win on the World Tour in Linz

Shamil Borchashvili secured victory in the class up to 81 kg at the Judo Grand Prix in Linz and thus achieved his first triumph on the World Tour. The Austrian Olympic bronze medalist won Friday’s final against surprise Ukrainian Mikhail Swidrak, who previously beat Shamil’s younger brother Wachid in the semifinals. Wachid then lost the bronze medal, as did Magdalena Krssakova in the 63 kg category.

Borchashvili wins in Linz

Top seed Shamil Borchashvili surprisingly struggled in his first bout before overcoming Switzerland’s Aurelien Bonferroni after seven minutes. This was followed by victories against Alibar Mukischew (KAZ), Victor Sterpu (MDA) and Jose Maria Mendiola Izquieta (ESP), who was ninth in the world rankings.

Grabher wins first WTA final Julia Grabher won her first final at a WTA tournament on Friday. The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg (WTA-74th) defeated the Argentinian Julia Riera (195th) at the WTA-250 tournament in Rabat in Morocco 6:1 3:6 7:6 (8/6).

“It’s a Dream”

In the final there were three penalties against the world number 120. Swidrak tipped the scales in favor of Borchashvili. “The joy is very great, it’s a dream,” said the winner in a first reaction in the ORF interview. His little brother Wachid had to admit defeat to Georgian Dimitri Gochilaidze by ippon in the bronze medal match.

Also because of Ippon, Krssakowa missed a place on the podium in the bronze match against Prisca Awiti Alcaraz.