He had big problems in previous years and was even arrested three times.

Former NFL player Stanley Wilson he died at the age of 40, while being transported from prison to a mental health hospital. As reported by the American media, the former “cornerback” of the Detroit Lions collapsed in Los Angeles during his transfer from prison, and not long after, he died despite the efforts of doctors to save his life.

Wilson has been in custody since last August, because he twice arrested completely naked in Los Angeles. He was trying to break into a mansion to bathe in a fountain he had noticed, and it was soon determined that his mental state meant he could not be tried for the crimes he had committed.

In addition to those two arrests, Wilson was also arrested once in Portland. Then he was walking around the neighborhood with no clothes on and disturbing public order and peace. That arrest was soon followed by two arrests in Los Angeles, and it already became clear that Wilson was in big trouble. Just when a solution was in sight and treatment at a mental health facility could have helped him, he died while being transported to that facility.

By the way, Stanley Wilson is the son of Stanley Wilson Sr. who played in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in the eighties. The junior spent both professional seasons of his career in Detroit, who selected him as the 72nd pick in the 2005 draft. Before that, he attended Stanford College and built a name there, so in his senior year of college he was among the most respected players in the western United States.

