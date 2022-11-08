(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) American Red Cross reminds new crown epidemic risks, Australian health officials issue epidemic warning

China News Agency, Beijing, November 8. Comprehensive news: According to the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 17:6 on the 7th Central European Time, there were 67,939 new confirmed cases of new crowns in a single day in the world, with a total of 629,370,889 cases; new deaths. 330 cases, a total of 6,578,245 cases.

Americas and Europe: American Red Cross warns of outbreak risks

According to the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 10:21 on the 8th Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the United States has reached 97,780,182, and the cumulative number of deaths has reached 1,072,724.

As winter approaches, U.S. health officials expect a simultaneous surge in flu and new crown cases and fewer blood donations if more people get sick, Fox News reported.

Baia Lasky, medical director of the American Red Cross, warned on the 7th that 100 million people in the United States may be infected with the new crown virus in the upcoming fall and winter, which will also lead to a reduction in blood donation.

According to the TASS news agency, the Russian New Crown Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported on the 7th that in the past 24 hours, there were 4,421 new confirmed cases of new crown in Russia, with a total of 21,468,271 cases; 61 new deaths, a total of 390,649 cases.

Asia and Oceania: Australian health officials warn of outbreak

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the federal government’s chief medical officer Paul Kelly warned on the 7th that with the opening of the border, it is only a matter of time before Australia’s national new crown cases start to rise again, for this reason Australians are advised to “take sensible measures in the next few weeks” Precaution”.

Kelly said that the new variant of the new coronavirus may be a key reason for the increase in the number of cases, (the new variant) is more likely to spread, and people are more likely to be infected, or reinfected. Kelly also advised people to get vaccinated, wear masks and get tested if they feel unwell.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK), Japanese Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference on the 8th that the number of new crown infections in Hokkaido and Northeast Japan has recently accelerated. The government will combine the opinions of this week’s expert meeting to start early response. Kato urged the public to prepare testing reagents and antipyretic and analgesic drugs in advance in addition to vaccination.

Statistics from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare show that 31,622 new cases were diagnosed in Japan on the 7th, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,706,566. In the week ended Nov. 7, the average daily number of new infections in Japan was 1.42 times that of the previous week.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported on the 8th that as of 0:00 on the same day, South Korea had newly confirmed 62,273 cases compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of 25,919,183 cases. According to the report, the number of new cases in a single day soared to 3.3 times that of the previous day due to the sharp increase in testing after the weekend. (Finish)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.