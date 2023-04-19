An old man was killed in Goleši near Banjaluka Info

Vinko Matić (56) from the hamlet of Jelići in the town of Donji Goleši in Banja Luka killed Radomir Matić (78) with an ax today, the Banja Luka District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Source: Envato

The murder took place around 1:00 p.m., the suspect was arrested and is undergoing criminal investigation, after which, along with a report on the crime of murder, he will be taken to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka for further proceedings.

The on-site investigation was carried out by the duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office, Gordana Mijatović, together with the police officers of the Banjaluka Police Department.

Mijatović ordered that all measures and actions be taken to determine the circumstances of the criminal offense of murder, and the autopsy of the body at the Institute for Forensic Medicine of the Republic of Srpska, according to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka.

(Srna)