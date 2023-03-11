Ana Ćurčić was disappointed by Moka Slavnić right before the Cooperative, and today she told what happened.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

“Do you know what he said to me when it all happened? Not to sentence Zvezdan to life, but to a certain period of time… Because, believe me, he doesn’t know him. After our correspondence, he published a correspondence with me,” she recalled Ana Ćurčićand Zorica interrupted her: “He defended his son and that is legitimate”.

Source: Kurir TV printscreen

“No, believe me, it’s personal frustration and my degradation. When I released the picture with Ac (Bulić), he attacked me for saying that he was my love, for giving an interview and not informing him. First, I’m so old, I don’t need to ask anyone for permission… And then I saw what he said… That he supports Anđela, and I in disintegration. Well, I was with his son, and where was he then? Everything was so disgusting. I wrote to him:Shame on you‘. A man lives a reality outside, hardly any journalists call him,” said Ana, who spent fifteen years together with Moka’s son, and they have known each other since high school.



Ana Ćurčić Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!