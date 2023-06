“When you lose the one you love, you stop functioning. You have no more desires. They have to help you get out of bed, remind you to drink water. It took a lot of work to rediscover the meaning in things”, Anastasia Blyshchyk talk with Republic in video link from the front in Kherson, the hottest point of the counter-offensive. “Today I almost died. I’m 24 tomorrow.”

