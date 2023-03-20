The participant of the Cooperative Anđela Đuričić once again horrified all the viewers of the reality show, and the users of social networks lashed out at her.

Source: YouTube/ZadrugaOfficial

Anđela Đuričić, who in the previous seasons of Zadruga condemned many roommates and spoke about morality, shocked everyone when in the sixth season she started a relationship with Zvezdan Slavnić, 22 years older, who left his unmarried wife Ana Ćurčić for her. However, it did not end there, Angela began to sink lower and lower!

Footage of “hot” actions along with live broadcasts flooded the networks, she got the name “gutalica” as she is also called by Zvezdanova biša who moved into the estate in Šimanovci. She was called out for not taking a shower after intimate relations, and then she left everyone in awe when a video surfaced of her licking Zvezdana’s feet.

Other parts of his body soon followed, a with the latest video, according to the users of social networks, she hit rock bottom! Zvezdan and she were alone in the hotel, when he dropped his guns, and Anđela kissed him on the bare ass in front of the cameras!

The two then began to laugh, simulating intimate relationships, and netizens lashed out fiercely: “No shame or shame for both of them”, “The bottom of the bottom, what is the girl doing”, “This is the bottom of the biggest bottom, sad parents, when they have to do this to watch”, “Really to be speechless”, “I’m watching and I don’t understand where the shame has gone?!”…

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

This is the bottom of the bottom, jealous parents, when they have to watch this