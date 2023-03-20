Raul Andrade Gandara

Rochester, United States

It is not necessary to look for a legal, logical or at least coherent explanation. It is not an act of control, or health, or even patriotism. It is an act of piracy pure and simple, spearheaded by mercenaries in legislative garb, backed by warlords blinded by anger and fear..

there they are mixed the causes of the most monumental robbery in recent yearsthose who continue avoiding, with the complicity of authorities of countries related to their ideology, the sanction that corresponds to them, mock justice and give moral lessons with unusual cynicism.

They are accompanied by others, scared because they no longer rule their redoubt and they will be investigated after a decade of silence.

They are joined by those who protect drug traffickingto the criminals who slip away from justice and the eternal useful fools.

Finally, the stone guests, those who do not understand that in a democracy it is not imposed or demanded without having won an election, because that is pure and simple conspiracy.

The thinking Country contemplates then to a task known, moved by greed and hatredwhile they try to twist the popular will and perpetrate a coup in a country in need of stability, confidence and results.

They are allied in desperation to wield a power that was elusive to them in the elections, for fear of running out of perks, business with the State and personal enrichment. They act like addicts in remission, eager to recapture the power drug.

It is enough to listen to their empty speeches, their daily contradictions, their fallacious affirmations, their animosity with power because it does not let them manipulate the country at will.

The “bad boy” has already ventured to say that the decision of the Constitutional Court it will be “political”, as opposed to the thesis full of “legal wisdom” that the Assembly will present, whose legal scaffolding only causes hilarity.

Days before, another nondescript character (or perhaps the same one) declared that it was a political trial, in such a way that it was not necessary to prove the complaints, only to give it a legal form.

In other words, the pirates prepare to board the flagship, prevailed by a majority achieved on the basis of slander, envy, hatred and venal interests.

Departures? Some. Constitutional and legal.

But the ideal would be to apply a purifying hose to the members of the pack so that they learn to express themselves, to reason and to act with patriotism and criteria rather than with vileness and stupidity. It would be the best tribute to democracy that Ecuador could receive.