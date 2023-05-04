Home » Ankara, Ukrainian parliamentarian hits the face of the Russian representative (who had snatched the flag from his hand) – Corriere TV
World

Ankara, Ukrainian parliamentarian hits the face of the Russian representative (who had snatched the flag from his hand) – Corriere TV

by admin
Ankara, Ukrainian parliamentarian hits the face of the Russian representative (who had snatched the flag from his hand) – Corriere TV

The brawl on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization

A Ukrainian lawmaker stabbed a Russian representative in the face on the sidelines of a meeting of theParliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization, organization of which both Russia and Ukraine are members.

In the video, released on Twitter by Jason Jay Smart, of the Kyiv Postthe Ukrainian representative is seen holding a Kiev flag behind a woman who appears to be video linking.

At that point, the Russian representative intervenes to snatch the Ukrainian flag from his hands, to the laughter of those filming what is happening.

The Ukrainian reacts, chasing the Russian and hitting him several times in the face to recover the flag.

The fight is then broken up.

Here the updates on the war in Ukraine

May 4, 2023 – Updated May 4, 2023, 8:32 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Set a new record for the Korean women's team! BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" surpasses 900 million hits_marks

You may also like

Željko Obradović commented on the defeat of Partizan...

Serie A, Napoli are champions of Italy, off...

World Meteorological Organization: The possibility of El Niño...

Napoli is champion of Italy! The fight continues...

Udinese-Naples | TOP and FLOP: there is no...

Udinese-Napoli 1-1 / Comment from the match: the...

Gabriel Dek injury at Partizan Real Madrid |...

Han Zheng to Attend the Coronation Ceremony of...

When Stefan Karić makes a statement | Fun

Kiev, a drone shot down over the presidential...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy