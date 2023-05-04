Ankara, Ukrainian parliamentarian hits the face of the Russian representative (who had snatched the flag from his hand) – Corriere TV

The brawl on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization

A Ukrainian lawmaker stabbed a Russian representative in the face on the sidelines of a meeting of theParliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization, organization of which both Russia and Ukraine are members.

In the video, released on Twitter by Jason Jay Smart, of the Kyiv Postthe Ukrainian representative is seen holding a Kiev flag behind a woman who appears to be video linking.

At that point, the Russian representative intervenes to snatch the Ukrainian flag from his hands, to the laughter of those filming what is happening.

The Ukrainian reacts, chasing the Russian and hitting him several times in the face to recover the flag.

The fight is then broken up.

