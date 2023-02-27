The film “White Suit” is the debut of one of the leading domestic film actors, Lazar Ristovski, in the role of director, screenwriter, producer and main actor.

Source: Promo

The movie “The White Suit” (1999, Zillion Film), directed and written by Lazar Ristovski, after being digitally restored as part of the A1 Kinoteka project, it will be premiered and shown for free at the Yugoslav Cinematheque in Uzun Mirkova March 1 at 6:30 p.m. All those interested, who are not able to attend the cinema screening, will be able to watch the film on Facebook pages companies A1 Serbia i Yugoslav movie theaters from 8:30 p.m.

Source: Promo

The film “White Suit” is the debut of one of the leading domestic film actors, Lazar Ristovski, who is appearing for the first time as a director, screenwriter, producer and lead actor.

Premiered in Cannes in 1999, the film follows Sergeant Sava Tiodorović, who receives a telegram from his twin brother about the death of his mother, after which he boards the first train, not knowing what events will befall him on the way.

Source: Promo

The film crew consists of the most famous names in domestic cinematography. Apart from Lazar Ristovski in the lead role, the film also features Radmila Šogoljeva, Dragan Nikolić, Bata Stojković, Bata Živojinović, Bogdan Diklić, Branimir Popović, Zoran Cvijanović, Nebojša Milovanović, Nikola Kojo, Andrej Šepetkovski, Slobodan Ninković, Branimir Brstina.

Source: Promo

“The White Suit” is the 28th film that has been digitally restored in the digitization and digital restoration department of the Archives of the Yugoslav Cinematheque as part of the A1 Cinematheque project, which has been implemented since 2017 in cooperation with the Yugoslav Cinematheque and the company A1 Serbia and aims to enable television and cinema screening of famous movie titles, as well as to preserve them for future generations. Thanks to the pioneering project “A1 Kinoteka”, more than a dozen of the most famous domestic cinematography titles have been digitally restored so far, including the works of Živojin Pavlović, Goran Marković, Živko Nikolić, Srđan Karanović, Slobodan Šijan, Dušan Makavejev, as well as many other eminent domestic authors.

Source: Promo