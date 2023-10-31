CNN — Anti-Semitic Mob Invades Airport in Russia’s Dagestan, Raising Concerns About Putin’s War on Ukraine

An anti-Semitic mob invasion at Dagestan’s Makhachkala Uytash airport has caused outrage among Russia’s Jewish community and raised serious questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. The incident has shocked the nation and stoked international outrage.

The mob reportedly broke into the airport terminal and reached the runway, fueled by rumors that there were Jews and Israelis aboard a flight that had landed from Tel Aviv. Banners with slogans against Jewish refugees and child killers were carried by the protesters, who oppose the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

At least 20 people were injured and 60 were detained, according to authorities. The incident has been likened to a “pogrom” by the U.S. State Department, and Israel has called for strong action against the rioters and incitement against Jews and Israelis.

In addressing the situation, President Putin called on law enforcement agencies to take firm action to protect Russia’s constitutional order, citizens’ rights and freedoms, and interethnic and interreligious harmony. However, he also pointed blame away from Russia, suggesting that Ukraine and Western intelligence agencies had incited the emotions in Dagestan through social media.

This incident comes amidst Putin’s delicate role as an international mediator in the Gaza crisis, where he has criticized Israel’s actions and called for an immediate ceasefire. However, his statements have irritated Israel, leading to tense relations.

Putin’s accusations against the United States for fueling the conflict in the Middle East have drawn a direct line between Ukraine and Gaza. The United States responded, stating that Russia has failed to condemn the airport mob and has instead blamed outside influences, which is classic rhetoric from Moscow.

Observers have noted that Putin’s expressed concern about civilian casualties in Gaza falls flat, considering Russia’s own ruthless war on Ukraine and the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin for his country’s conduct during the war.

Putin’s strategy, however, has gained international support by presenting Russia as an anti-colonial power, even as it carries out its war in Ukraine. Russian state media has echoed this narrative, while also stepping up criticism of Israel to distract attention from Ukraine.

The unrest in Dagestan is seen as a reflection of regional dynamics and Putin’s existential struggle against the United States and the West. With Dagestan’s dire economic situation and the war in Ukraine, local discontent is fueled further. The Russian government’s mobilization orders and recruitment of ethnic minorities for service in Ukraine have sparked protests in the region.

Maintaining peace in Dagestan is crucial for the Kremlin, especially with Russian warlord Ramzan Kadyrov expressing support for the Palestinians and suggesting his “peacekeeping” forces could be deployed to resolve the conflict. Kadyrov’s involvement is significant, considering his role in maintaining peace in the North Caucasus region, which includes Dagestan, and his contribution of foot soldiers in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The recent events in Dagestan highlight the systemic dynamics and socio-economic conditions in the region, which continue to deteriorate. Basic necessities are irregularly supplied, and the war in Ukraine has also taken a toll. Public calls and modest actions are often disregarded by authorities. The airport invasion has demonstrated the deep-rooted issues and tensions within the republic.

As these events unfold, it remains to be seen how Russia will handle the situation and address the concerns raised by the international community and its own Jewish population.