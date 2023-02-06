Home World Anti-Semitic remarks threatened national security Omar was expelled from the House Foreign Relations Committee | US House of Representatives | McCarthy
Beijing time:2023-02-06 07:43

[NTD Times, Beijing time, February 06, 2023]The U.S. House of Representatives voted last week to remove Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Relations Committee after a heated debate. Omar, who is Muslim, has previously spoken out against Israel.

On February 2, after intense debate in the House of Representatives, with 218 votes in favor and 211 votes against, Rep. Ilhan Omar was removed from the House Foreign Relations Committee.

After Omar entered Congress in 2019, he often made anti-Semitic remarks and voted to block US support and aid to Israel.

After the vote, House Speaker McCarthy said Omar’s past remarks that made her serve on a committee with jurisdiction over U.S. foreign policy constituted a national security risk.

House Speaker McCarthy: “Given the responsibilities of the foreign affairs post, Omar’s comments suggest that she is unfit to serve in that capacity.”

Rep. Marjorie Green: “She said our military is like the Taliban, which is ridiculous.”

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz also argued that “someone with a record of hate speech like hers shouldn’t be on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

