Antonio Conte or Igor Tudor could succeed Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus | Sport

The current coach of the “old lady” received an offer from Saudi Arabia.

Izvor: Shutterstock

According to Italian media reports, Juventus could turn to familiar faces if the current coach Massimiliano Allegri leave the club for a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

According to numerous articles from Italy, Allegri received a new offer to move to Saudi Arabia, which, according to “La Gazeta dello Sport”, is around 30 million euros per year, which is more than triple the amount he currently earns in Turin. It has not yet been revealed which clubs have offered Allegri a contract, but “Gazeta” claims that it is most likely Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, although the situation is a bit complicated considering that the Saudi Federation controls transfer activities in the league.

On the other hand, “Calcomerkato” writes that Allegri still intends to stay with the “Bianconeri”, where he currently has a valid contract until the end of the 2024/25 season.

However, in the event that Allegri leaves the club and embarks on new ventures in the Middle East, Italian journalists believe that he would Antonio Conte could return to the club, where he spent three more than successful years at the Alijanc Stadium between 2011 and 2014.

It is believed that if Conte returns to coaching, he would like to work in either Turin or Milan in order to stay close to his family.

If Konte is not available, one of the ideas is i Igor Tudor. The Croatian expert, who announced his departure from Marseille on June 1, spent one season (2020/21) as Andrei Pirlo’s assistant, before both were sacked at the end of that season.

The two coaches differ in terms of experience and style of play, but they could continue what Allegri started.

Let’s remember that Juventus is facing problems related to financial fair play, which is why it is even an Italian giant asked UEFA not to play in the Conference League.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

