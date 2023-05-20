Arnautovic and his desire to be a protagonist: this is what filters between Milan, Rome and Bologna | First page

Marko Arnautovic scored again. If the extraordinary 5-1 success against Cremonese weren’t enough, here is another good news for Thiago Motta. After a months-long ordeal – amid various problems that have kept it at a standstill practically since the beginning of January – the 34-year-old Austrian centre-forward is back to doing what he does best: scoring. Today’s goal – not a sign since last November 12 against Sassuolo – is a clear exemplification of the baggage available to the class of ’89: an imperious header, to anticipate Vasquez, who electrocuted an innocent Carnesecchi. A message for Motta, for Bologna and the whole environment: Arnautovic is back. But, at the end of the game – terminated prematurely due to a slight physical problem – the rossoblù tip wanted to send a message to his admirers, Milan and Rome in the first place.

THE STATEMENTS – The Bologna striker spoke to DAZN after Zini’s match, starting from his return to scoring after a very long abstinence: “So many emotions, after 4 months out I’m starting to get back to playing as a starter, but the most important thing is that we managed to win. I’m improving day by day, but after so many months of inactivity it’s not easy. We have grown a lot, we play beautiful football and we always try to score goals. Today we made five and we are happy. – concludes the Austrian – In Serie A there are no small teams, we respect everyone, but we have left some points along the way and we have to improve to try to win them. THEor I always want to play and help the teamThe next matches aren’t easy, but I’ll give everything for the team and to score goals, which is my job.” A clear, clear message. Arnautovic is nobody’s second choice. He has a great desire to play and be a protagonist in a top team, to best culminate his career as a professional. A path that the Rossoneri and Giallorossi want to cross.

BETWEEN MILAN AND ROME – A great desire to make an impact in football that matters is what moves the Austrian’s footballing spirit. And the Bolognese coach himself almost suggested his departure: “He’s 34 years old, if they call him teams that play in Europe, he’s right to go” he repeated before the victory against Cremonese. A clear message: if he called a big, his departure would be justified. And with a contract until 2025 with Bologna – as well as a salary of around 3 million euros net per season, or 4.5 gross with the benefits of the Growth Decree – his farewell is far from impossible. This is why Milan and Rome think about it. The Rossoneri are reflecting on this for next season: between the sirens of the Bundesliga for Rebic – read Wolfsburg – and the poised future of Ibrahimovic and Origi – on the notebook of some Turkish clubs .- his profile would be ideal as a point of experience to work alongside a younger and more in Giroud. But also the Giallorossi – thanks to the dissatisfaction nourished by Belotti’s performance – they believe that the Austrian can fall within their parameters, also considering the well-known feeling with Mourinho. Now there will still be two league games, then there will be the decisive match for the future. But Arnautovic still wants to be a protagonist.