Home » Arnautovic and his desire to be a protagonist: this is what filters between Milan, Rome and Bologna | First page
World

Arnautovic and his desire to be a protagonist: this is what filters between Milan, Rome and Bologna | First page

by admin
Arnautovic and his desire to be a protagonist: this is what filters between Milan, Rome and Bologna | First page

Marko Arnautovic scored again. If the extraordinary 5-1 success against Cremonese weren’t enough, here is another good news for Thiago Motta. After a months-long ordeal – amid various problems that have kept it at a standstill practically since the beginning of January – the 34-year-old Austrian centre-forward is back to doing what he does best: scoring. Today’s goal – not a sign since last November 12 against Sassuolo – is a clear exemplification of the baggage available to the class of ’89: an imperious header, to anticipate Vasquez, who electrocuted an innocent Carnesecchi. A message for Motta, for Bologna and the whole environment: Arnautovic is back. But, at the end of the game – terminated prematurely due to a slight physical problem – the rossoblù tip wanted to send a message to his admirers, Milan and Rome in the first place.

THE STATEMENTS – The Bologna striker spoke to DAZN after Zini’s match, starting from his return to scoring after a very long abstinence: “So many emotions, after 4 months out I’m starting to get back to playing as a starter, but the most important thing is that we managed to win. I’m improving day by day, but after so many months of inactivity it’s not easy. We have grown a lot, we play beautiful football and we always try to score goals. Today we made five and we are happy. – concludes the Austrian – In Serie A there are no small teams, we respect everyone, but we have left some points along the way and we have to improve to try to win them. THEor I always want to play and help the teamThe next matches aren’t easy, but I’ll give everything for the team and to score goals, which is my job.” A clear, clear message. Arnautovic is nobody’s second choice. He has a great desire to play and be a protagonist in a top team, to best culminate his career as a professional. A path that the Rossoneri and Giallorossi want to cross.

BETWEEN MILAN AND ROME – A great desire to make an impact in football that matters is what moves the Austrian’s footballing spirit. And the Bolognese coach himself almost suggested his departure: “He’s 34 years old, if they call him teams that play in Europe, he’s right to go” he repeated before the victory against Cremonese. A clear message: if he called a big, his departure would be justified. And with a contract until 2025 with Bologna – as well as a salary of around 3 million euros net per season, or 4.5 gross with the benefits of the Growth Decree – his farewell is far from impossible. This is why Milan and Rome think about it. The Rossoneri are reflecting on this for next season: between the sirens of the Bundesliga for Rebic – read Wolfsburg – and the poised future of Ibrahimovic and Origi – on the notebook of some Turkish clubs .- his profile would be ideal as a point of experience to work alongside a younger and more in Giroud. But also the Giallorossi – thanks to the dissatisfaction nourished by Belotti’s performance – they believe that the Austrian can fall within their parameters, also considering the well-known feeling with Mourinho. Now there will still be two league games, then there will be the decisive match for the future. But Arnautovic still wants to be a protagonist.

You may also like

The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with a mission...

floods in Piedmont, one dead in Reggio Calabria

ŽRK Hadžići and ŽRK Grude in the BIH...

Apartments on the second floor the most profitable...

We with Italy in strong Sicilian colors Saverio...

Book Fair, Minister Roccella contested: blitz of feminists...

Zorannah completely undressed Fun

Leipzig Bayern 3:1 Bundesliga Round 33 | Sports

“The climate has changed and we mistreat the...

Ortigia also wins the second match against Telimar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy