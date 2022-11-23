A few days ago, the Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center in mainland China received a notification from the Taipei Zoo that the giant panda “Tuantuan” stopped beating at 1:48 pm on the 19th. The news of “Tuantuan”‘s death shocked both sides of the strait, making compatriots on both sides of the strait very sad, and all walks of life on the island expressed their condolences.

On that day, a large number of fans who missed “Tuantuan” flooded into the Giant Panda Pavilion of Taipei Zoo. Many Taiwanese fans left messages of condolence, praying for “Tuantuan to be an angel”, and praising “Tuantuan is really brave and persevering”.

On the 19th, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council stated that “Tuantuan” has been in the Taipei Zoo for more than ten years, bringing joy and good memories to many people in Taiwan, big and small, and letting everyone know more about giant pandas, which will help cross-strait exchanges. The MAC also stated that if mainland experts go to Taiwan to participate in relevant commemorative activities, the MAC will provide necessary assistance.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, pointed out,14 years ago, giant pandas “Tuantuan” and “Yuanyuan” went to Taiwan to settle down, which is an important symbol of the peaceful development of cross-strait relations. She said that as a “national treasure”, the giant panda deserves to be cherished by compatriots on both sides of the strait. People on both sides of the strait have a bond of hearts and positive interactions, which should be cherished and maintained together.

People-to-people bonds and benign interactions are the original intention of “Tuantuan” and “Yuanyuan” to go to Taiwan, and it is also the inspiration they have brought to compatriots on both sides of the strait for 14 years in Taiwan.

In 2005, Lien Chan, then chairman of the Kuomintang, made an “ice-breaking trip” that led to “Tuan Tuan” and “Yuan Yuan” going to Taiwan. Although the issue was once interfered by political factors, in December 2008, these two lovely “national treasure” giant pandas landed on the treasure island of the motherland in the expectation of compatriots on both sides of the strait.

Taiwan’s “United Daily News” commented that “Tuantuan” has witnessed cross-strait relations throughout his life. These two giant pandas not only brought considerable tourism and economic benefits, but also became a big star in the hearts of children and a messenger of peace between the two sides of the strait, “just as it only has black and white, but no blue and green.” The article mentions,On the eve of the end of his life, “Tuantuan” also launched another opportunity for cross-strait cooperation, allowing mainland experts to come to assist in diagnosis and treatment. Tuantuan’s life has become a portrayal of the changes in cross-strait relations. An opportunity to inherit the past and usher in the future.

Although “Tuan Tuan” has passed away, “Yuan Yuan” and their children “Yuan Zai” and “Yuan Bao” are still accompanying Taiwan compatriots. At the same time, the desire to get closer to each other is still strong, and the pace of cross-strait integration and development remains firm. we believe,As long as the compatriots on both sides of the strait are of the same mind and continue to accumulate family affection and goodwill, the day of reunion on both sides of the strait will not be too far away!