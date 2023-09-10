Home » “As Panthers” series on the Pluto TV streaming service – MONDO MODA
World

“As Panthers” series on the Pluto TV streaming service – MONDO MODA

by admin
“As Panthers” series on the Pluto TV streaming service – MONDO MODA

The free streaming service Pluto TV adds six new channels to its platform that join the service’s extensive content library here in Brazil.

Charlie’s Angels 1976 – 1977 @ Reproduction

Among the new content, the classic series from the 1970s and 1980s “The Panthers“. Three beautiful, charming and charismatic private detectives get involved in several espionage cases, always with charm and hair tossing. In addition to serving as a lesson in the history of women’s fashion at the time.

As Panteras Jaclyn Smith, Shelley Hack, Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, Tanya Roberts e Cheryl Ladd – 1981 @ Reprodução

In addition to this, five other new channels also come to the grid: series ‘Louco Por Você’ and ‘Starsky & Hutch’, as well as Pluto TV Animais, Pluto TV Cine Crime, Pluto TV Cine Inspiração, Pluto TV Séries Ação and the World Poker channel Tour.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

See also  The former vice president of Gazprombank: "Putin must be tried and hanged"

You may also like

Tragedy Strikes as Toddler Drowns in Pool During...

Outback launches its version of barbecue – MONDO...

Udinese Market | Breaking news: it’s done for...

Truck Crash Claims One Life and Injures Another...

News Udinese | From caterpillar to butterfly: now...

The coup in Gabon – Le blog des...

The Fight for Women’s Reproductive Rights: Latin America’s...

In Mali, when blog monetization takes precedence over...

Darko Lazić’s wife drives him and he films...

Kim Jong Un Attends 75th Anniversary Paramilitary Parade...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy