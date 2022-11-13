PHNOM PENH. The United States and NATO are trying to dominate the Asia-Pacific region by militarizing it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters from the Asean summit underway in Phnom Penh. “The United States, its allies and the North Atlantic Alliance are now trying to dominate this space,” the Russian minister said. Tass. “NATO is no longer saying that this is a purely defensive alliance. It was defensive when the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact existed. Since then, they have had their own line of defense which they have repeatedly moved close to our borders and now, at the Madrid Summit this summer, they have announced that they have a global responsibility and that the security of the Euro-Atlantic, Indonesia and the Pacific region is indivisible, ”said the minister.

The American delegation led by President Joe Biden listened to the speech by Minister Lavrov at the summit in Cambodia – as reported by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti – but for now there are still no answers to when declared. “The photo of the event was posted on Telegram by the minister’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova and shows that the Americans, along with Biden, are sitting in the room during the Russian minister’s speech,” the agency said.