Asian Clearing Union Summit held in Tehran, Iran, “De-dollarization” as the main topic_Oriental Fortune Network

[Asian Clearing Alliance summit held in Tehran, Iran, “de-dollarization” as the main topic]Iranian state television reported that on the 24th local time, members of the Asian Clearing Alliance held a summit in Tehran, the capital of Iran, to discuss the launch of a system comparable to the SWIFT system. system. According to Karimi, vice-president of international affairs of the Central Bank of Iran, considering that not all countries can use the SWIFT system, the members of the organization agreed to customize a dedicated banking information system and plan to launch it within a month. He noted that the information system will cover the needs of all currency clearing transactions among the member countries of the Asian Clearing Union.

According to reports, the move shows the desire of the Asian Clearing Union to join regional and international efforts and the willingness to reduce the weight of the dollar in global trade. The report also said that Iran, India and other major members of the Asian Clearing Union have accelerated their efforts to de-dollarize foreign trade, especially after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia was removed from the SWIFT system.

In addition, the rotating chairman of the Asian Clearing Federation said that the organization will seek to admit new members to assist these countries in their de-dollarization efforts. It is understood that Belarus and Mauritius have already submitted applications to join the organization during the summit, and Russia also sent representatives to attend the summit.

