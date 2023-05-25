The filling pitcher is missing in training – is it enough for the Union game?

The finish line is in sight, SV Werder Bremen is in the final sprint. The penultimate training session of the season was scheduled for Thursday, but the squad before the final away game at Union Berlin (Saturday, 3.30 p.m.) revealed a few gaps. Only three goalkeepers and 14 field players were under the head coach’s eyes in the morning Ole Werner traveling. Also Niclas filling jug, who recently made his comeback against Cologne after a week-long injury break, was not there. According to the club, the striker completed an individual program instead. The Bremen trainer is likely to announce at noon during the obligatory match day press conference whether the attacker can play after staying up in the league.

Midfielder Jens Stage was also on the road as a soloist, but the Dane has been out since last weekend. The 26-year-old recently saw his fifth yellow card and is therefore only a spectator at the final chord in the capital. The same applies to central defender Amos Pieper (rehab after ankle surgery), right winger Mitchell Weiser (muscle injury) and sixth Christian Groß (knee problems). In addition, stand Felix Agu (rehab after knee surgery) and Dikeni Salifou (foot injury) are still unavailable.

