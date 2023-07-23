The Upside Down World of the “Democratic West”

ASSANGE, WHO HAS COMMITTED THE TRUTH, IS WELL IN PRISON

ZAKI, WHO HAS COMMITTED LIES, IS WELL IN THE LAPTUM OF MELONI & Co.

I would praise Zaki free to the extent that I praise any free man if he is innocent. But the official celebrations suck, they are pure neocolonialist and racist propaganda. And, as for those for Giulio Regeni and for those denied support for the release of Julian Assange, they are marked by hypocrisy and subjection to organized Western political crime. Where, then, the sublime of imposture borders on is with the translation of a voluntary act of clemency by the Head of State in yielding to the pressure of a government of temporary workers and its diplomatic and intelligence sub-tools.

The guy admitted and confessed to a crime that in Italy would have resulted in a higher penalty: attack against the security of the state, vilification, slander, defamation, dissemination of false and tendentious news intended to disturb public order, defeatism, sabotage, etc. He accused the government of very serious crimes (persecution, imprisonment, torture and extermination of Copts as such), totally invented and, if anything, to be attributed to his predecessor, the Muslim Brother, Mohammed Morsi. As admitted by Zaki himself during the trial which saw him sentenced to three years in prison. For the most part forgiven. Crimes punished in any country of the world, but which, for having been committed in the Egypt of the insubordinate secular president Abdelfattah Al Sisi, for the incomparable (deontologically) Mentana are to be defined as “political opinions”.

The fundamentalist despot who came to power with a vote that saw the boycott of 83% of the voters and swept away by a popular revolt. Force enforcer of the Sharìa, of the prohibition of strikes and trade unions, instigator of the fires of Coptic churches and of the persecution of Christians, but a friend of the United States and the United Kingdom, an accomplice of the Muslim Brotherhood of Tripoli who hold on to power thanks to the terrorist gangs of the most ferocious jihadism.

But in countries unwelcome to our archon masters, every thug or criminal becomes by definition a “dissident” to be celebrated and mythologised. See Navalny, or the MEK anti-Iran mass murder terrorists kept in Paris, financed by Washington and trained in Albania.

REGENI-ZAKI, TWO BLIND COLORED WEAPONS

This applies to Giulio Regeni, martyr of imperial espionage, whose myth is reactivated under the pretext of Zaki. Regeni, “researcher and defender of human rights”, trained in the institutes and agencies and multinational companies of Western Intelligence, sent, by the Muslim Brotherhood and the British MI6 services, to Egypt to try to destabilize a government that allows itself independent waltz tours, with Russia, Italy, ENI. Waltz rounds at the expense of the colonial masters of Egypt: BP, SHELL, TOTAL Killed by his own instigators, when his rash moves had “burned” him, then thrown at the feet of the unwelcome ruler to sabotage relations with his Italian competitor.

Without ever asking the British principals for explanations on their envoy’s unfortunate Egyptian expedition, the obsequious component of the Italian judiciary sets up a virtual trial, also purely propaganda, picking up defendants at random because they are first in the list of Egyptian security bodies, or indicated by laughable witnesses.

The sanctification of heroes of empire, of war, of social devastation, of systemic fraud, such as Zelensky, or Obama, or Draghi, or Bassetti, should have taught us at least circumspection.

