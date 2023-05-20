Home » International, Rybakina wins among women. Kalinina retreated
International, Rybakina wins among women. Kalinina retreated

The Kazakh Wimbledon champion wins the first title on clay thanks to the withdrawal of the Ukrainian on 6-4 1-0

Elena Rybakina is the champion of the Internazionali Bnl d’Italia 2023. After an endless day, with the rain forcing the players to take the field after 10pm, the final against Anhelina Kalinina was resolved quickly when the Ukrainian player withdrew 6-1-0 due to a left thigh injury. Angry audience for not being able to enjoy the show for which they had waited hours in the rain, but for Kalinina, lots of applause: “I thank everyone who helped me get to this final, I’m sorry I had to withdraw. I thank the Italians who support the Ukrainian people, I thank you on behalf of my people”.

For her part, 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina had a bit of luck during the tournament by taking advantage of three withdrawals in her favor, including that of world number 1 Iga Swiatek. In the meantime, the Kazakh takes home the second 1000 of the season, is getting closer and closer to the top (with the 2000 points at Wimbledon she would be number 3 in the world) and warns the world (read Swiatek and Sabalenka) that she too is aiming for the maximum, at number one. “Becoming number 1 in the world is my dream – she said during the awards ceremony after midnight -. And also winning other Grand Slams. I wish Anhelina to get well soon, she is an excellent player and she deserves to achieve great results “.

