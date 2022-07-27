WASHINGTON. The Washington Department of Justice is investigating the behavior of former US President Donald Trump in the context of investigations into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Washington Post, which cites four people with knowledge of the affair. Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses in front of a grand jury – between these two important aides to then Vice President Mike Pence – have been investigating their conversations with Trump, his lawyers and others in his inner circle in recent days, to understand. to what extent Trump was involved in an attempt to create a system of false voters in the states won by his opponent. The Washington Post and other news outlets had previously written that the Justice Department was examining the conduct of Eastman, Giuliani, and others close to Trump. But they did not report prosecutors’ interest in Trump’s actions, nor the review of the phone records of his closest aides, the newspaper reports.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland says he will “pursue justice without fear or favor” in his decision to accuse Donald Trump of crimes related to the attack on the Capitol and his attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, as the news indicate that the Justice Department investigation is heating up. The department reports The Guardianis conducting a criminal investigation into the events surrounding and preceding the January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill, an effort that Garland – speaking to Lester Holt of Nbc – called it “the largest investigation in its history”. The Washington Post reported – according to anonymous sources – that investigators specifically questioned witnesses about Trump’s involvement in schemes to overturn the vote and received phone records of former president’s officials and collaborators, including former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Even the New York Times reported that federal investigators directly questioned witnesses on Trump, reporting an escalation.