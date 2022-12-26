Original title: At least 16 people died in a winter storm in New York State, some of whom were trapped in cars for more than two days

Buffalo, New York, USA, high winds and heavy snow covered streets and vehicles.

Overseas Network, December 26thAccording to a report by CNN on December 26, a winter storm hit New York State in the United States, causing at least 16 deaths, and some of the dead were trapped in cars for more than two days.

Police said most of the dead were found outside or in vehicles and were verifying more reports of deaths. Mark Polonkaz, the mayor of Erie County, New York, said that some of the dead were found on the road that emergency vehicles could not reach. “Some of the dead were trapped in the car for more than two days.” Said that many parts of the state are experiencing the most destructive storms in history, and called on people to continue to stay at home.

As of the 25th, the winter storm has killed at least 35 people in the United States. Twelve states including Ohio, New York, Colorado and Illinois reported deaths related to the winter storm.(Li Fang from Overseas Network)

Editors in charge: Li Fang, Zhuang PengzeReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: