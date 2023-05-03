At London Waterloo station the show of the 6000 Scots Guards on the trains for the coronation of Charles – Corriere TV

12
Unique show at London Waterloo station. Around 6,000 soldiers of the Scots Guards have arrived in the British capital to take part in the night rehearsals for the coronation of Charles III. The royal ceremony is scheduled for Saturday 6 May in Westminster Abbey. (LaPresse)
May 3, 2023 – Updated May 3, 2023 , 9:24 pm
