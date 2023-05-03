Home » At London Waterloo station the show of the 6000 Scots Guards on the trains for the coronation of Charles – Corriere TV
World

At London Waterloo station the show of the 6000 Scots Guards on the trains for the coronation of Charles – Corriere TV

by admin
At London Waterloo station the show of the 6000 Scots Guards on the trains for the coronation of Charles – Corriere TV

Unique show at London Waterloo station. Around 6,000 soldiers of the Scots Guards have arrived in the British capital to take part in the night rehearsals for the coronation of Charles III. The royal ceremony is scheduled for Saturday 6 May in Westminster Abbey. (LaPresse)

May 3, 2023 – Updated May 3, 2023 , 9:24 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  [Hong Kong News]Hong Kong people protest against the thrilling scene of Xu Zhengyu's visit to the UK; Xia Baolong repeatedly refused to interview the Journalists Association to express his concerns; China Mobile intends to bid for broadband | London | Xu Zhengyu | Yingying Hong Kong People | Financial City | Association | Refusal to Media Interviews | Freedom of the Press | Baptist University | Student Union |

You may also like

A girl from France was also killed in...

Nermin Nikšić on Milorad Dodik | Info

Inter ruthless with Verona, Napoli tomorrow in Udine...

Ortigia close to the feat in Brescia, aretusei...

Brunch celebrates Mother’s Day at Rosewood São Paulo...

Polo Arqdec celebrates 20 years with Symposium at...

Comments in support of the killer student from...

Nataša Šavija scared after being beaten | Entertainment

In the Rovelli case, this is how the...

Felipe Anderson-Basic goal, Sarri returns to second

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy