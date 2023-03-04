Home World Atalanta-Udinese | Chosen who will direct the challenge against the Orobics on Saturday
Atalanta-Udinese | Chosen who will direct the challenge against the Orobics on Saturday

Atalanta-Udinese | Chosen who will direct the challenge against the Orobics on Saturday

The League has announced who will be the referee who will direct the match between Friuli and Lombardy, valid for the twenty-fifth round of the championship

The bianconeri are back to work to prepare for Saturday’s match against Atalanta at 6pm. The opponent, despite the black period in the league (two defeats in the last two outings), arrives at this match with the underdogs, given the recent form of players such as Hojlund and Lookman. Gasp expects a show of character from him, above all in response to last Sunday’s defeat in the Lombard derby against Milan. Udinese for its part wants to react to the latest releases and has no intention of being stopped by Atalanta. Meanwhile the Lega decided who will referee the important challenge.

For a very important match, a referee has been chosen who has refereed in the top division for three seasons. The chosen race director is David Ghersini of the Genoa section. At his side will be assistants DiIorio and Rossiwhile the fourth man will be Santoro. He will be there at the Var Mariani while the Avar sarà Maxims.

The race director Gersini met Udinese three times in his career, including one in the Italian Cup. The balance is one success, one draw and one defeat (in the Italian Cup). Three crossings also with Atalanta who, however, won twice with him (once in the Italian Cup) and lost once. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here’s who will replace Ehizibue <<

