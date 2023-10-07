Attack on Tel Aviv | Info

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Israel’s capital.

Source: mondo.ba

Air traffic sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, writes “CNN”. Explosions are also heard throughout the city.

It is not known if the explosions were caused by the interception by the Israeli air defense system “Iron Dome” or if the rockets hit the targets. After Israel bombed Gaza and destroyed a Hamas military center building, a Hamas spokesman announced revenge.

According to “Sky News“, the right wing of Hamas announced and confirmed that it had fired 150 rockets at Tel Aviv. They published this announcement on their channel on the social network “Telegram”.

