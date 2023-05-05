Home » Attempted extortion, the trial against the former mayor Gianni is underway
World

Attempted extortion, the trial against the former mayor Gianni is underway

by admin
Attempted extortion, the trial against the former mayor Gianni is underway

by blogsicilia.it – ​​13 seconds ago

The trial for attempted extortion against the former mayor of Priolo, Pippo Gianni, began this morning at the courthouse in Syracuse. The accusations against the former mayor of Priolo The political exponent, arrested last October and released…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Attempted extortion, the trial against former mayor Gianni is underway appeared 13 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  A Palestinian man ran over some passersby in a car in Jerusalem, injuring five: he was killed shortly after

You may also like

Turkey, scuffle at the Black Sea summit: the...

«To come decisively to Como. Brunori player who...

Xbox Series X|S introduces a dynamic wallpaper dedicated...

Udinese-Naples / Clashes on the playing field: fifteen...

Russia plans to promote mass production of Tu-214...

Italy-France clash, Paris tries to brake but does...

Chiayna. A man has been holding his 5-year-old...

Coronation of King Charles, the sword, the epistle...

Xtip Stream “Show” with Sandra won the sympathy...

The entire family where the suspect for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy