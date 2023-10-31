AUSCHWITZ TO GAZA – NETANYAHU TO ROME

TV viewing “Behind the Curtain”: Francesco Toscano with Fulvio Scaglione, Moreno Pasquinelli and Fulvio Grimaldi

A humanity that has survived the decimation brought about by pandemic deceptions, climate scams, State and Empire terrorism, migratory manipulation, extermination of the poor, Zelensky, Trump, Biden and Draghi, media pimps, finds itself in the square under the banners of Palestine (at face “equidistant” pacifists).

THE hemispheric and political South and the heart of the Eurasian world side with the fighting martyrs of Gaza and Palestine. The last and most ferocious of colonialisms, in terms of international support, can only count on the backlash of Washington’s Jack the Ripper. That is, his years, probably his months, are numbered. Net of the armageddon still hovering on the buggy neurons of those of September 11th.

Waving the banner, torn by testimonies and adverse evidence, of the false Hamas terrorism of October 7, Israel, always defeated on the field, bombs what there is to bomb, favoring UN hospitals and shelters. Cojio technique where I feel like cojere. To make the lake of blood, created 75 years ago, a sea. Died.

Technique in use in Gaza and the West Bank, preparatory in Syria and Lebanon, designed for Iran. The plan, in which Greater Israel is historically set from the Nile to the Euphrates, had begun to be outlined with the demolition of the historical guardians of those lands: wars in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and the so-called Arab Spring, failed in Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria. It is fundamental, at this point, to dry up the source of all rights, and related resistance, starting from the Palestinian one, the umbilical cord of the just and free world.

It is, together with the end of the Ukrainization of the West, which remained tied only to European regimes with a slutty instinct, the end of globalization under a unipolar totalitarian regime. Sanctioned by BRICS, Russia, China, the Global South.

There are still those, like Zelensky and Netaniahu, looking for the mouse loophole. Devouring so much cheese, to the point of boldly facing the risk of bursting, inherent in devourers. In Rome, which was first Zelenskified, now Netaniahuzed, perpetually Atlantized, ontologically on the side of the genocidaires of the poor, the corner kick is attempted against the Popolo team.

Cornered by incompetence, familial and cronyist squabbles, malfeasance, shamelessly inept, the Meloni-Salvini-Nordio-Crosetto gang launches at the first post: the Constitution. Premiered immediately, a field marshal elected by the people (free and well informed!) and therefore immovable thanks to a tightrope walking parliament on the rope of economic self-preservation, a eunuchized judiciary, a people combed from the left and handcuffed from the right.

What do we gain from it? A triumphal secession of the rich disguised as differentiated autonomy, in which what children study is dictated by a bunch of ignorant people and how – and whether – one takes care of one’s health is organized by the criminal association of coin-operated clinics.

In Gaza, dear friends, they are sick, but we don’t feel so good either.

Strength and courage. And organization. Not just for the square. Build the trench in which to resist and then emerge from it to conquer the territory. Movements stir the waters, but it is the organization that makes them become current.