Australian Sailor Rescued After Three Months Adrift in the Pacific Ocean

Title: Australian Castaway Rescued After Three Months Adrift in the Pacific Ocean

Subtitle: Sailor and his dog survive on raw fish and rainwater

Mexico City.- Three months adrift in the Pacific Ocean… and he survived! No, it’s not a book or a movie starring Tom Hanks. This is an Australian castaway rescued on the high seas by the fishing holding Grupo Marítimo Industrial (Grupomar).

Sailor Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, originally from Sydney, Australia, was found last week with his dog “Bella” after surviving by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater.

In April, Tim Shaddock and his pet set out on a motorsailer voyage from La Paz, Baja California Sur, to French Polynesia in the South Pacific. However, during the approximately 6,000-kilometer journey, a strong storm damaged his boat, including the electronic equipment, rendering it impossible for the 54-year-old man to continue his journey or communicate for rescue.

“It has been an ordeal,” said Shaddok, who presented symptoms of dehydration and heat stroke, in a video published by the Australian channel 9News, after being found by chance by the Grupomar tuna boat.

The company has announced that tomorrow the crew of the tuna vessel that rescued the shipwrecked man and his dog more than 1,200 miles from land will arrive at the Port of Manzanillo.

Shaddock has already notified the different authorities of the event, including the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), the Port Authority, Immigration, and the Australian Embassy, so that they can carry out the necessary procedures.

“While carrying out their fishing trip and regular work, members of the crew led by their Captain Oscar Meza Oregon, sighted a man floating in a damaged boat in international waters,” reported Grupomar, producer of Tuny Tuna.

“Castaway Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, 54, was rescued along with his dog ‘Bella’ on his catamaran named ‘Aloha Toa’ in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Tim Shaddock was in an extremely precarious situation after having spent three months without adequate supplies or shelter,” he said.

Timothy’s miraculous survival story is a testament to human resilience and the bravery of the crew of the Grupomar tuna boat.

