We inform you that a new title is available for subscribers from today Xbox Game Pass: it is about Infinite Guitarsinteresting mix between RPG and rhythm game out today, in which we will have to defend humanity from an invasion of robots using the power of rock.

In a world destroyed by the war against the mechs, what is left of humanity is in a constant struggle for survival. But now the metallic war machines have awakened and only your electric guitar can turn their technology against them! Gather your band, tune your instruments, and rock out in Infinite Guitars, a cross-genre RPG with anime-style graphics, adrenaline-pumping mech battles, and a killer original soundtrack. Rhythm RPG – Amplify your skills and rock duels with turn-based, action, and rhythm RPG elements.

Thrilling adventure in anime style – Explore a sci-fi world full of colossal mechs, guitar-wielding heroes, and out-of-this-world attacks.

Squad battles with guitar – Perform metal-smashing solos and devastating duets as JJ, Sam, Kaylee and Ru, a tenacious band of drifters with varying abilities and strengths.

death there mech – Unleash the power of your skills in epic boss battles, where anime-style action and hyperkinetic rock fuse to thrilling results.

Explosive original soundtrack – Turn up the volume until you break metal for your epic battles against war mechs!

